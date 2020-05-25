FP Trending

Sony has revealed that PS5 will be 100 times faster than PS4. The console’s custom SSD hard drive will help provide it the enhanced speed. PlayStation 5 will let users load games more quickly and move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.

“In order to further enhance the sense of immersion in games, we expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games,” said the company in a statement.

Sony is also planning to modify the controller to create games that provide players more of a sensory experience.

PS5 will come equipped with a customized 3D audio processing unit, which will allow players to experience sound that moves all around them.

“Games for the PS5 that deliver this new gaming experience are being made by both 1st and 3rd party developers, and we plan to introduce a compelling line up of titles soon,” Sony informed.

PlayStation 5 will provide users immersive and seamless game experience.

The company had last year also divulged some details about PS5. The console will have the new and upgraded controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It will be equipped with AMD’s Ryzen CPUs and Navi GPUs that will support ray tracing.

PS5 will allow players to play only the single-player campaign without having to download the extra modes including multiplayer. This feature will help them save a lot of space. In case they want to play a multiplayer campaign, they can uninstall the single-player game.

The company has recently announced that a new ‘PlayStation Studio’ branding will be used for its first-party exclusive titles. This move is aimed at indicating to customers when a game from Sony’s in-house developers is unveiled.

The PlayStation Studios brand will go live in PlayStation 4 and 5 games later this year.