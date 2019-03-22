tech2 News Staff

The future of console gaming is quite likely disc-less and to that end, Microsoft's Xbox One S looks to be the first to come with only internal storage and no physical Blue-ray drive, if reports are to be believed.

While Microsoft itself has not acknowledged the existence of such an Xbox, Windows Central has obtained documents which show the all-digital Xbox One S' box art and also gives us the launch date of the device, which is 7 May. The work being done on such a console was, however, not a secret. A while back in November 2018 Brad Sams at Thurrott, revealed that the codename for this Xbox console would be 'Maverick'.

The box-art of the alleged Xbox One S all-digital console shows us that the console is virtually identical to the original Xbox One S without of course the disk slot. The device looks to be coming with 1 TB of internal storage which should be enough to store about 10 games the size of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The console also looks to be bundled with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft digital codes. The exact pricing of the device is not yet known, but the report states that it will be the lowest amongst current consoles.

In any case, it would appear that Microsoft is not completely ditching the physical disk as evidence has suggested that Microsoft's next-gen gaming console, codenamed 'Scarlette' will have a physical disc-reader.

We would recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed by Microsoft, but we should hear more about a disc-less console from the company, sooner rather than later.

