Marvel’s Avengers game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

The Avengers game will come with an increase in performance and fidelity, enhanced texture resolution, a higher level of detail throughout the game.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2020 10:02:14 IST

Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice as Avengers will be released on PlayStation 5, or PS5, and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

According to the PlayStation blog post, Marvel's Avengers will be launched on 4 September and will be available on PS5 when the console unveils this holiday.

Crystal Dynamics' Chief Technology Officer Gary Snethen said, "We want to make it easy for Marvel's Avengers players to enjoy the additional features PS5 brings to the game. Therefore, we're happy to announce that when you purchase Marvel's Avengers for the PS4 platform, either digitally or on disc, and later upgrade to a PS5, you get the PS5 version of the game with all of its enhancements free of charge!"

According to Marvel.com, once the game is available on PS5, players can expect an increase in performance and fidelity, enhanced texture resolution, a higher level of detail throughout the game.

Also, it will enhance ambient occlusion, improved anisotropic filtering and added a variety of new graphics-based features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening.

The PS5 version will make use of the DualSense controller that provides advanced haptics and resistance triggers, as well as has enhanced 3D audio and new platform features that will give gamers an all-new experience.

A report by GameSpot mentions that PS5 users will also be able to choose between two modes ― Enhanced Graphics Mode and High Framerate Mode.

This signifies that you can either play the game in 60fps with a dynamic 4k resolution, or boost the graphics for "the highest image quality possible."

The PlayStation blog also said that PS5 enormously enhanced the performance and graphics bar for console.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


