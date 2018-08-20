Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 August, 2018 12:20 IST

Leak suggests Fortnite's Save the World campaign could become free this season

Epic Games have themselves announced that Save the World will become free by 2018.

Fortnite's 100-player Battle Royale mode may be free to play, but its Save the World mode is not. However, if reports are to be believed, starting from this season, Save the World could actually become free.

This news comes from a tweet by FNBRLeaks which simply said: " Save the World MAY become free this season". Emphasis is on the word 'may' as there is no way of verifying this claim. However, if the past is any indicator, many of FNBRLeaks' claims have turned out to be true, so we can assume that Save the World becoming free of charge is bound to happen. If not in this season, then in the near future.

Now we know that Epic Games have themselves announced that Save the World will become free by 2018, meaning that they still have 4 months to make good on their promise. The current Season, which is Season 5, will be ending in 37 days, so if the leaks and rumours are true, then we should be seeing the free version by September or October.

The current price of Save the World or, as it's known in the game, as PvE can be purchased for $40 which is approximately Rs 2,800.

For the uninitiated, Fortnite: Save the World is a co-op sandbox survival game released as a paid-for early access title for Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 25 July 2017. The mode has up to four players cooperating on various missions on randomly-generated maps where they collect resources, build fortifications around defensive objectives while fending off waves of enemies.

Since it's launch, the game has been unfurled in seasons. Each season lasts for nearly 2-3 months and introduces new challenges and missions inside the game. We are currently in season 5 of Fortnite.

Fornite recently opened its doors to all Android users after initially restricting it to high-end Samsung devices.

(Also Read: ENTIRE LIST OF SUPPORTED ANDROID DEVICES FOR FORTNITE IS OUT AND IT'S PRETTY SHORT)

