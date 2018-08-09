It's been in the news for some days now that Fortnite for Android will debut on the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The rumours also point out Samsung has struck a deal with Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to make the game exclusive to the Note 9 and other Galaxy devices for a period of 3 months. Yikes! Does this mean other Android devices will have to be rooted to play Fortnite earlier?

As it is the list of smartphones that support Fortnite is short. On top of that Epic Games has said that Fortnite won't be made available on the Google Play Store. It would seem that there are several roadblocks in position before one can get their hands on Fortnite for Andriod. This seems a bit unfair as iOS devices have had Fortnite for a long time even though they account for only 15-20 percent of the smartphone market.

However, if you wish to see how Fortnite on Android will look, then your search is over. XDA-Developers have obtained exclusive access to the Fortnite on Android installer APK offering insight into the game’s hardware and software requirements.

As per the video posted by them on YouTube, the game is being run on the Galaxy S9 Plus and we can see that the game is being run on Epic video settings, which is the highest the game has to offer. This was possible partly due to the S9 Plus' powerful hardware and partly due to the added Vulcan API support on the device which essentially gives the phone a graphics boost.

The video showed that Fortnite for Android will be more or less the same as Fornite for iOS. Quite certainly there will be cross-platform compatibility, but since Fortnite is not available on the Google Play Store, you will not be able to connect to Google Play.

It is important to note here that the APK was not made for the S9 Plus and had to be decompiled before usage. As per the report, it would seem that rooted Pixel and Essential PH-1 devices were also able to run the game, however, a rooted OnePlus 6 showed an error.

In any case, eventually, more Android devices will be getting access to Fortnite, but will it remove the domination of PUBG on Android? We shall have to wait and see. To check if your device is compatible with Fortnite, check out the link below.

