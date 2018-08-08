Fortnite flipped the bird on Google after announcing that even though the game will be made available for Android, it will not be present on the Play Store. The reason seems to be quite apparent. Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, is not satisfied with the huge cut that Google takes for enabling downloads via The Play Store.

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, said that the company wants a"direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that's possible."

Currently, it has been reported that the Galaxy Note 9 will be the only phone which will support Fortnite for Android in the beginning. This list will expand in the next 30 days, however, Android users will reportedly have to head over to Epic Games' website to download the official APK.

Now a complete list of hardware requirements is out which is going to rule of a lot of Android devices from playing Fornite.

As per the leaked list, it would seem that even though the fastest 2018 Android flagships will be able to run the game, the graphics settings cannot be set to optimum.

The list, which has been obtained by XDA-Developers, showed that Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 835 powered devices will be able to run the game on medium settings. The Razer Phone and all Snapdragon 845 handsets can run high-quality graphics using Vulcan API.

Phones with Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 821 will be able to run the game only on low graphics while all processor's below that will are not capable of running the game on any settings.

Only a couple of Exynos chipsets, NVIDIA Tegra chipsets and the Kirin 970 will be compatible with Fortnite and that too at low settings. It seems quite apparent that a majority of smartphones are not going to be capable of running this game. This seems to be a bit sad since the majority of the mobile world is running Android and making this a huge opportunity for making more money,

In any case, revenue does not seem to be a concern for Epic Games, who are raking in millions of dollars through micro-transactions in the game. The game is already available on every single gaming platform you can think of and also on iOS devices.

But is Epic Games becoming to brazen with not putting up the game on Play Store and massively restricting the number of Android devices supporting the game? Have your say in the comments below.