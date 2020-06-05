Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Grand Theft VI does not mean the end of GTA V, says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

Zelnick spoke hypothetically about the possibility of a successor to exist alongside GTA V.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 15:35:49 IST

The launch of a Grand Theft VI does not mean that it will be an end of Grand Theft Auto V, says CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two owns Rockstar Games, publishers of the video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

While Zelnick refused to confirm whether a GTA 6 was in development during a recent investors’ meeting, he spoke hypothetically about the possibility of a successor to exist alongside GTA V.

According to a report in GamesIndustry, Zelnick compared Grand Theft Auto to the sports simulator NBA 2K and implied that GTA V’s appeal would not cause the company to forestall the release of a sequel.

“What actually happened was that when we launched NBA 2K Online 2, it turned out to be a massive hit,” Zelnick was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Grand Theft VI does not mean the end of GTA V, says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

Grand Theft Auto: V. Image: Rockstar Games.

"And guess what? The audience was still stable and growing for NBA 2K Online itself, the first title. So we kept them both up and they’re both up to this day,” he added.

He went on to say that he is not at all worried about being in a position where they have a great line of services and a new release leads to some internal competition.

As per a report in the Independent, it has nearly been seven years since the release of Grand Theft Auto and there are a lot of speculations about when Rockstar Games might release the next installment in the franchise.

A recent budget report had led to rumours that the game would be released around 2023 when the video game publisher plans of spending a huge amount on marketing. Take Two has, however, denied those reports.

Last month, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto V was available for free on the Epic Games Store between 14 and 21 May. The report stated that one of the reasons GTA V was being offered for free is because its developer Rockstar North is likely looking to expand its customer base.

However, barely days into giving out the game for free, the American video game publishing company posted a message on Twitter, stating that due to extremely high player volumes, they are currently experiencing issues with access to GTA V for PC.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is available for free on Epic Games Store till 28 May

May 25, 2020
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is available for free on Epic Games Store till 28 May

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020