We are less than a day away from the launch of Stadia and more games have been added to the library. Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service that will allow users to stream games to their mobile and desktop platforms without the need for a gaming console or a powerful PC.

Initially, the company had revealed 12 games that were going to be supported at launch on 19 November. It had also listed 14 more titles that were going to eventually make their way to the platform before the end of the year. However, some of these titles have been added to the launch line-up, as reported by VG247.

In contrast to Stadia’s launch library, Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview library recently revealed at its X019 event that it now supports more than 50 titles.

Google Stadia will be launching with support for the following games:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Grid

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Do note that Stadia will still require users to own the games on their respective platforms like Steam or Uplay. As an incentive, Google is giving away Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown for free to Stadia Pro subscribers.

Currently, Stadia will only be accessible on its premium Pro subscription tier whether it’s via the Premiere or Founder’s Edition. The other tiers, including the free one, will be launched in 2020.

