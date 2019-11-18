Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
Google Stadia updates its supported library to 22 games right before launch

The new Stadia line-up includes Metro Exodus, The Final Fantasy 15, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2019 17:13:33 IST

We are less than a day away from the launch of Stadia and more games have been added to the library. Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service that will allow users to stream games to their mobile and desktop platforms without the need for a gaming console or a powerful PC.

Google Stadia controller colour variants.

Initially, the company had revealed 12 games that were going to be supported at launch on 19 November. It had also listed 14 more titles that were going to eventually make their way to the platform before the end of the year. However, some of these titles have been added to the launch line-up, as reported by VG247.

In contrast to Stadia’s launch library, Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview library recently revealed at its X019 event that it now supports more than 50 titles.

Google Stadia will be launching with support for the following games:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Do note that Stadia will still require users to own the games on their respective platforms like Steam or Uplay. As an incentive, Google is giving away Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown for free to Stadia Pro subscribers.

Currently, Stadia will only be accessible on its premium Pro subscription tier whether it’s via the Premiere or Founder’s Edition. The other tiers, including the free one, will be launched in 2020.

