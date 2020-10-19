FP Trending

Ubisoft’s Assassin's Creed Valhalla, along with a bunch of popular titles, is going to see a direct release on Google Stadia upon its release, the game manufacturer announced recently. This means that major Ubisoft franchises’ upcoming releases like Watch Dogs: Legion (to be released on 29 October), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (10 November) and Far Cry 6 (18 February, 2021) are going to be available on Stadia Store immediately. Moreover, earlier editions of these games, namely Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Far Cry 5 will come to Stadia in the Holiday season of 2020.

The developer has also briefed upon the details of the upcoming titles and how the games will be unfolding. For now, it has been confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion, Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate; Far Cry 6, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5; and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands are coming to users of Stadia.

In a blog post, Ubisoft announced that several Ubisoft games are going to come to Stadia, starting this October. The list includes Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Just Dance 2021, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Riders Republic.

Although Ubisoft had preponed the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to 10 November to match the release date of Microsoft’s latest Xbox consoles, the game developer had maintained that Valhalla will not be an exclusive title. This was a result of the title game for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S being bereft of Halo Infinite which got pushed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

According to the description, players get to become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, in Valhalla, who has to lead his people in raids and battles. The aim is to expand political as well as strategic influence so that you can earn a place among the Gods in Valhalla.

Earlier, Ubisoft released different configurations to help users find out which settings will perform best on their systems. All the configurations require 50 GB SSD storage, Windows 10 Operating System DirectX 12 and GPU with DirectX 12 support and the Minimum configuration includes Low preset 1080p 30 FPS.