Monday, October 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google Stadia to get Ubisoft titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion this month

Ubisoft announced that several Ubisoft games are going to come to Stadia, starting this October.


FP TrendingOct 19, 2020 17:22:29 IST

Ubisoft’s Assassin's Creed Valhalla, along with a bunch of popular titles, is going to see a direct release on Google Stadia upon its release, the game manufacturer announced recently. This means that major Ubisoft franchises’ upcoming releases like Watch Dogs: Legion (to be released on 29 October), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (10 November) and Far Cry 6 (18 February, 2021) are going to be available on Stadia Store immediately. Moreover, earlier editions of these games, namely Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Far Cry 5 will come to Stadia in the Holiday season of 2020.

Google Stadia to get Ubisoft titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion this month

The developer has also briefed upon the details of the upcoming titles and how the games will be unfolding. For now, it has been confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion, Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate; Far Cry 6, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5; and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands are coming to users of Stadia.

In a blog post, Ubisoft announced that several Ubisoft games are going to come to Stadia, starting this October. The list includes Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Just Dance 2021, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and  Riders Republic.

Although Ubisoft had preponed the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to 10 November to match the release date of Microsoft’s latest Xbox consoles, the game developer had maintained that Valhalla will not be an exclusive title. This was a result of the title game for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S being bereft of Halo Infinite which got pushed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

According to the description, players get to become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, in Valhalla, who has to lead his people in raids and battles. The aim is to expand political as well as strategic influence so that you can earn a place among the Gods in Valhalla.

Earlier, Ubisoft released different configurations to help users find out which settings will perform best on their systems. All the configurations require 50 GB SSD storage, Windows 10 Operating System DirectX 12 and GPU with DirectX 12 support and the Minimum configuration includes Low preset 1080p 30 FPS. 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla podcast 'Echoes of Valhalla' released on Spotify

Oct 08, 2020
Assassin's Creed Valhalla podcast 'Echoes of Valhalla' released on Spotify
AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors to come with free copy of Far Cry 6 starting 5 November

AMD–FarCry 6

AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors to come with free copy of Far Cry 6 starting 5 November

Oct 16, 2020

science

For artificial intelligence to flourish, governments need to think ahead about its responsible use

AI for Social Good

For artificial intelligence to flourish, governments need to think ahead about its responsible use

Oct 16, 2020
'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020