Assassin’s Creed releases PC requirements for game: All you need to know

All the configurations require 50 GB SSD storage, Windows 10 (64-bit) Operating system DirectX 12 and GPU with DirectX 12 support.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 18:33:40 IST

One of Ubisoft's most anticipated games Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is releasing on 10 November. Ahead of the game's release Ubisoft shared a breakdown of six different configurations to help users figure out which settings will perform best on one's systems. As per the post, the Minimum configuration includes Low preset 1080p 30 FPS. It also includes a Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz processor as well as 8 GB RAM and a video card of AMD R9 380 - 4 GB / GeForce GTX 960 4 GB.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Recommended storage is 50 GB GDD and a Windows 10 Operating system. Apart from these, it will require a DirectX12 and GPU with Direct X 12.

Other configurations include:

Recommended Configuration - High preset 1080p 30 FPS

It requires a Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz AMD/ INTEL Processor as well as a 8GB RAM and AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB video card.

Recommended Configuration - High preset 1080p 60 FPS

This requires a Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz AMD/ INTEL Processor along with a8GB RAM and an AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB video card.

2K Configuration - Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS

It requires 16 GB RAM and AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB video card along with Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz processor.

2K Configuration - Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS

It requires an AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB video card along with Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz AMD/ INTEL processor and 16 GB RAM.

4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

It requires Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i7 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz processor along with AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB video card and 16 GB RAM.

All the configurations require 50 GB SSD storage, Windows 10 (64-bit) Operating system DirectX 12 and GPU with DirectX 12 support.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla casts gamers as a Viking. The game sees Ivarr and Ubba Ragnarsson, two Viking warlords wanting to conquer the English kingdom of Mercia. However, they do not want to achieve it just through battle, but with an alliance that will crown a new king and win the people to their side. They need the gamer, as Eivor, to help them.

