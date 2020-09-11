Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to release on 10 November, same day as Xbox Series S, Series X

The latest Assassin’s Creed game is the new title game for Xbox consoles.


FP TrendingSep 11, 2020 11:32:29 IST

Ubisoft has pushed forward the release date for its upcoming title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Now the much-anticipated game is going to release on 10 November, exactly on the same day Microsoft is launching its next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Ubisoft informed fans of the exciting news via a tweet on Wednesday.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to release on 10 November, same day as Xbox Series S, Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Image: Ubisoft

The tweet also said that players would be able to “upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost”. The offer also extends to upgrading to Xbox Series S.

Xbox was in a weak position given the postponement of Halo Infinite to 2021. Chris Lee, the studio head for Halo Infinite, had written that the delay was to ensure that the development team received “adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets [their] vision".

The postponement meant that Microsoft’s latest console, touted to be the world’s most powerful console, was bereft of a title game. So Ubisoft is working hard on hyping up the release of the Xbox Series X by bringing the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ahead by a week. This also means that the latest Assassin’s Creed game is the new title game for Xbox consoles. However, as stated by the company, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not exclusive to latest generation Xbox consoles and will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC, and UPlay+ on the same day.

Earlier, Microsoft released the cost for its Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in India. While the Xbox Series X will be sold at Rs 49,990, the stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost Rs 34,990. Pre-order for both the consoles will begin on 22 September and these will be released on 10 November.

 

