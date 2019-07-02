Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google Stadia boss believes ISPs will meet data needs for game streaming services

Google Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison said that data caps aren't a universal challenge.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 15:57:16 IST

Right before E3 2019, Google had unveiled the details about its game streaming service known as Stadia. After the announcement, its bandwidth was one of the topics in debate considering the high data requirements to stream 1080p and 4K content. However, Google Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison thinks that it won’t be a big enough challenge for the service.

Google Stadia boss believes ISPs will meet data needs for game streaming services

The controller also features a USB-C port on top and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Stadia is a game streaming service that will allow users to stream and play games on several supported devices without needing a powerful gaming PC or console. The service will enable gamers to play games on any Chrome browser, Chromecast Ultra dongle or a Pixel 3 smartphone including Pixel 3a (using the Stadia app). It was initially announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this year.

In an interview with GameSpot, he said that ISPs will fulfill the demands of its customers when required. Harrison went on to cite how ISPs have increased data caps as music and video streaming evolved over time and he expects the same to continue with Stadia and similar game streaming services.

Although it sounds like a natural progression, cloud game streaming services such as PlayStation Now and GeForce NOW have been around for a while. They didn’t receive mainstream acceptance yet and it’s too early to say whether the new entrants like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud will be able to pull it off. Only if the adoption of this emerging trend of cloud gaming is widespread enough, only then will ISPs even consider pushing its data caps further up.

Harrison also thinks that 5G technology will also be a solution to the bandwidth problem. He said, "There’s a very interesting additional dynamic happening in the internet market, which is the evolution of 5G, particularly in what’s called fixed wireless, which is not necessarily running 5G on your phone but as a way of bringing 5G into your home. All of the 5G fixed wireless businesses that are up now that I’m aware of have no data caps and are very very high performance, so that’s introducing a competitive dynamic. $50 a month. That’s what Verizon fixed wireless costs is for minimum 300mb/s and up to a gigabit. It’s pretty good value to me."

Google Stadia bandwidth requirements.

Google Stadia bandwidth requirements.

For the best experience on Google Stadia with 4K, HDR, 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound, users will need a bandwidth of 35 Mbps. Google’s minimum bandwidth requirement is 10 Mbps that will deliver 720p, 60 fps and stereo sound. The company says that since the streams will go through compression algorithms, the bandwidth requirement won’t be the same as the theoretical value.

For a monthly fee of $10, gamers will be able to stream games at 4K resolution and HDR quality at a frame rate of 60 fps with 5.1 surround sound, in the Stadia Pro subscription plan. There’s a premium Stadia Founder’s Edition that can be pre-ordered at a price of $130. It includes a limited-edition ‘Night Blue’ Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro subscription pack, exclusive Stadia username, buddy pass for a friend to try Stadia Pro for three months and the full Destiny 2 game including the latest expansions.

A free tier will also be coming out in 2020 that will be limited to 1080p and 60 fps streaming with stereo sound, but its details haven’t been revealed it. Google Stadia will be rolling out in 14 different countries and territories starting from November 2019.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Google

Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Jun 19, 2019
Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it
Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Google

Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Jun 29, 2019
Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Google

Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Jun 18, 2019
Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Google Maps

Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Jun 28, 2019
Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Jun 21, 2019
Google hit with antitrust probe in India by CCI for leveraging Android's dominance

Android

Google hit with antitrust probe in India by CCI for leveraging Android's dominance

Jun 28, 2019

science

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019