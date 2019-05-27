Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

'Gaming Disorder' officially recognised as a disease by World Health Organisation

Industry representatives from across the world have called on the WHO to rethink its decision.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 09:46:25 IST

Gaming disorder, which essentially means addiction to video games, has been officially recognised by the UN's World Health Organisation a modern disease.

The organisation in June 2018 decided to add gaming disorder addiction under its section of potentially harmful technology-related behaviors, including too much use of "the internet, computers, smartphones" and more.

Now, after a year and a half of deliberation on the new revision, all 194 member states of the WHO have agreed to adopt the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), which included gaming disorder in its 2017 draft. The new revision goes into effect on 1 January 2022.

Gaming Disorder officially recognised as a disease by World Health Organisation

Representational Image

What's the WHO's definition of 'gaming disorder'?

The mention of gaming disorder sits in a subcategory in ICD-11 called "Disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviors" alongside alcoholism, gambling addiction, and, strangely, a section devoted to harmful cannabis use dependence.

The so-called, disorder has been described as "a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior, which may be online or offline, manifested by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."

WHO's classification of gaming addiction as a disease: Industry calls for a re-examination

The global video game industry which includes representatives from across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil have called on the WHO member states to rethink their decision.

The body is of the opinion that the WHO reached its decision "without the consensus of the academic community." The consequences could be far-reaching and might achieve the opposite of what the WHO is setting out to do, as per the statement.

That's not all. As per a report by Polygon, a joint statement from the representatives of the video games industry in Europe and seven other nations have also called on the WHO to re-examine the decision to include gaming disorder in ICD-11.

“The WHO is an esteemed organisation and its guidance needs to be based on regular, inclusive, and transparent reviews backed by independent experts,” the statement said.

“‘Gaming disorder’ is not based on sufficiently robust evidence to justify its inclusion in one of the WHO’s most important norm-setting tools,” the statement added.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

Milky Way

The Milky Way has been shot with an invisible gun — and the criminal has gotten away

May 20, 2019
The Milky Way has been shot with an invisible gun — and the criminal has gotten away
WHO releases first guide to lower risk of dementia, cases expected to triple by 2050

Dementia

WHO releases first guide to lower risk of dementia, cases expected to triple by 2050

May 14, 2019
Measles make worldwide comeback, misinformed US parents think vaccine causes autism

Vaccine

Measles make worldwide comeback, misinformed US parents think vaccine causes autism

May 23, 2019
BJP wins 302 seats on its own in Lok Sabha election 2019, propels NDA alliance to a final tally of 353 seats in Lower House

NewsTracker

BJP wins 302 seats on its own in Lok Sabha election 2019, propels NDA alliance to a final tally of 353 seats in Lower House

May 24, 2019
Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s rising star from Bengaluru South lacked experience, but made up with his loyalty for Modi

PoliticsDecoder

Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s rising star from Bengaluru South lacked experience, but made up with his loyalty for Modi

May 23, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019 WINNERS: Full coverage of 17th Lok Sabha elections winning candidates, seats, vote margin; state, constituency and party-wise

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha Election 2019 WINNERS: Full coverage of 17th Lok Sabha elections winning candidates, seats, vote margin; state, constituency and party-wise

May 24, 2019

science

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019
NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

May 24, 2019
World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

Schizophrenia

World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

May 24, 2019