E3 2019: George R.R. Martin's next project is a FromSoftware game named Elden Ring

Elden Ring will be a game from the makers of Dark Souls in collaboration with GoT creator George R.R. Martin.

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2019 13:36:12 IST

Game of Thrones may be over for a while now, but author George R.R Martin isn't just sitting around watching re-runs of the show.

A major security leak on Bandai Namco's website, just ahead of E3 has revealed three of the publishers upcoming releases — of which one appears to be a game being developed by Dark Soul's maker FromSoftware, in collaboration with George R.R. Martin. The leak also revealed a new Tales game and a remastered version of role-playing title Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

The rumours of a team-up between George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware have been among whispers for a while, but we now have more details to share of the upcoming project called Elden Ring.

E3 2019: George R.R. Martins next project is a FromSoftware game named Elden Ring

Elden Ring leaked poster. Image: Twitter/ @ZhugeEX

Spotted first by Gematsu, the details mention that the game will arrive on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which suggests a launch soon, essentially before the arrival of a new generation of consoles.

Beyond these details, there's little else revealed, but the game's description mentions that "danger and discover lurk around every corner in FromSoftware's largest game to-date."

Tales of Arise leaked poster. Image: Resetera

Tales of Arise, meanwhile, will be an action role-playing game set in the Tales series featuring “a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics.”

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is said to be an updated version of Level 5’s role-playing game for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. A version of the game is also being readied for the Nintendo Switch.

