Fortnite’s end-of-season live event and unveiling of its next season delayed once again

The live event, named The Device, will take place on 15 June and the next season of the game will be introduced on 17 June.


FP TrendingJun 08, 2020 13:16:04 IST

Epic Games has postponed Fortnite’s next in-game live event and the launch of Season 3 in view of the ongoing US protests over the death of George Floyd.

The live event, named The Device, will take place on 15 June and the next season of the game will be introduced on 17 June.

“We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing,” said Epic Games.

Epics Games said recent events are reminder of ongoing injustices in society.

Fortnite's end-of-season live event and unveiling of its next season delayed once again

Fortnite

“The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities,” it added.

The beginning of Chapter 2 Season 3 has been deferred for the third time.

In April, the company pushed back the launch of the season to 4 June. It was scheduled to be launched on 30 April. For this, Epic Gmaes offered no reason, but it was reportedly said that the launch had been postponed due to COVID-19.

Lost month, Epic Games announced that the start of the Fortnite’s next season had been delayed by another week, from 4 June to 11 June. The company had also postponed the end-of-season live event to 6 June.

Besides Epic Games, other companies, including Sony and Google, delayed their planned events due to widespread outrage over the death of Floyd. Sony deferred the PlayStation 5 event that was scheduled for 4 June.

Announcing the delay, Sony said, "We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

Google also delayed the launch of Android 11 and the rollout of the first beta.

