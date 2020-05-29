FP Trending

Fortnite has announced that it has pushed back Chapter 2 Season 3 release by another week. As per an announcement by Epic Games, the new season will now be launched on 11 June.

Back in April, Epic Games had announced that it will be extending the Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite by a month. The tentative release date was supposed to be 4 June.

"In an effort to get everything ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3, we’re extending Season 2 by one week. The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, 11 June. Also make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!),” Epic Games said in a statement.

Epic Games has also advised players to complete their Battle Pass Challenges and lock in appearance choices for the characters Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, Midas and Maya before the commencement of the new season.

So proud and humbled by the talent and dedication of the 1000+ people working, from their homes, to make Fortnite awesome everyday. Can’t wait for you to see what’s coming... https://t.co/REfAWZz43a — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 28, 2020

A report in The Verge said that though Games has not specified the reasons for the delays, it could be due to the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard, more than 1,000 people from the studio are working from home on Fortnite.