tech2 News Staff

Just a day ahead of Netflix’s Stranger Things premieres its third season on 4 July at 2.30 pm IST, Fortnite players are starting to see upside down portals from the show.

Netflix in an E3 Coliseum event last month did hint that players might be seeing more of a tie-in soon and some players have already begun spotting portals very similar to those seen in the show, appearing in Fortnite’s Mega Mall in the map.

As spotted by Fortnite Intel, players have noticed the portals appear around the Mega Mall, a location added to the in-game landscape in season 9. This was also the location of a recent easter egg hinting at the incoming crossover — a retro ice cream parlour called ‘Scoops Ahoy’, tying into the show.

Here's what it looks like when you enter the Portals... pic.twitter.com/PZskPcXq9u — FortniteMaster | Stats, Guides, Esports, News (@FNMasterCom) July 3, 2019

The portals appear to let players teleport to other destinations in the Mega Mall area, though it’s not yet clear if these are fixed or random. The Fortnite Master Twitter account, which although unaffiliated with developer Epic Games, has posted two tweets showcasing the new arrivals. The short clip, which has since been posted by a number of other players, reveals that running into it immediately transports the player into a new area with a ‘boom’ sound effect.

For now, the portals appear to be the only new addition as part of Epic Games' collaboration with Netflix. But with the show expected to start streaming tomorrow, we could see more crossover elements (a Demogorgon to fight perhaps?) show up very soon.

