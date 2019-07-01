Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she's 'jealous' of people who grew up in the 1980s

Millie Bobby Brown says she has always been jealous of people who grew up in the 1980s.

The Stranger Things star believes children in that decade had more "freedom".

"I'm always very jealous of everyone that was born in the 80s. They had so much freedom. They could ride their bikes around the neighbourhood. Nowadays, I can't even go out of the house too far, but even before Stranger Things I couldn't do that because it's dangerous," Brown, 15, told HELLO! magazine.

She said she also loves the fashion and music of the era.

"The '80s had some great fabrics too! The bright colours and the big hairstyles and fun and I love the old Coca-Cola cans. And this show got me into David Bowie."

The actor said she may be a public figure but she leads a life like a regular teenager.

"I'm not into diamonds and pearls. I go more for sneakers. I wore sneakers on the SAG Awards red carpet last year. I'm not trying to act like a 25-year-old. I'm going to act like a 15-year-old.

"People don't seem to think I have a childhood but my life at home is full of baking and burning cakes, going to the park with my little sister Ava and swimming. I have three dogs and a cat, so I'm also very into animals. I'm dedicated to my school work, too," Brown said.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 16:43:36 IST