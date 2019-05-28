Stranger Things actor David Harbour on season 3 finale: 'Most moving thing we've ever shot'

David Harbour, seen as Chief Jim Hopper in sci-fi horror show Stranger Things recently opened up about the season 3's finale. Speaking at the MCM Comic Con on 25 May, the actor said that upcoming season will explore the relationship between him and his daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He revealed that viewers will get to see something "unexpected" and "moving."

According to Digital Spy, Harbour said the fact that Eleven is growing up is a terrifying thing for Hopper. The idea of his daughter in the company of boys makes him uncomfortable. His daughter becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself is far more scarier than a Demogorgon.

"You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot," added Harbour.

Winona Ryder (Joyce), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Sadie Sink (Max)and Joe Keery (Steve) are scheduled to reprise their roles in season 3.

Stranger Things 3 is set to stream on Netflix from 4 July.

