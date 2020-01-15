tech2 News Staff

After more than a year since its launch, Epic Games Store has revealed several figures and announced that it was going to continue its weekly free game program in 2020. It now claims to have attracted over 108 million users on its platform in over a year of launch.

Epic says that customers spent about $680 million on its platform, out of which $251 million was spent on third-party PC games sold on the store. The latter figure doesn’t include coupons or any funding to developers. It added that coupons and discounts worth over $23 million were completely funded by Epic alone.

One of the ways Epic used to lure in customers to its platform was its weekly free game program. Sometimes, it would include multiple games in one week as well. Epic states that 73 games were given away for free and more than 200 million titles have been claimed by players. This exercise will continue through 2020.

The US, Russia, and China were the top three countries with the most number of active players in December 2019 with India nowhere to be seen in the graph. Epic highlighted some of the popular titles towards the end of the infographic that included World War Z, Satisfactory, Dauntless, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, The Division 2 and Control. Epic assured that it will continue its 88 percent revenue sharing with developers.

