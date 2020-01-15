Wednesday, January 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Epic Games Store extends its weekly free game giveaway throughout 2020

With over 108 million users, Epic Games claims it generated over $251 million in third-party game sales.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2020 19:48:48 IST

After more than a year since its launch, Epic Games Store has revealed several figures and announced that it was going to continue its weekly free game program in 2020. It now claims to have attracted over 108 million users on its platform in over a year of launch.

Epic Games Store extends its weekly free game giveaway throughout 2020

Epic Games Store. Image: Epic Games Blog

Epic says that customers spent about $680 million on its platform, out of which $251 million was spent on third-party PC games sold on the store. The latter figure doesn’t include coupons or any funding to developers. It added that coupons and discounts worth over $23 million were completely funded by Epic alone.

One of the ways Epic used to lure in customers to its platform was its weekly free game program. Sometimes, it would include multiple games in one week as well. Epic states that 73 games were given away for free and more than 200 million titles have been claimed by players. This exercise will continue through 2020.

The US, Russia, and China were the top three countries with the most number of active players in December 2019 with India nowhere to be seen in the graph. Epic highlighted some of the popular titles towards the end of the infographic that included World War Z, Satisfactory, Dauntless, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, The Division 2 and Control. Epic assured that it will continue its 88 percent revenue sharing with developers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Epic Games

Epic Games Store extends its ‘Holiday 2019’ game sale until 7 January 2020

Jan 02, 2020
Epic Games Store extends its ‘Holiday 2019’ game sale until 7 January 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019