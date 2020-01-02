tech2 News Staff

Epic Games had started its massive ‘Holiday 2019’ sale in the last month before the end of the year across several new and old video game titles. It has decided to extend the sale for another week, however, with a selected few games.

The ‘Holiday 2019’ sale consisted of several titles going for heavy discounts. Newly released games such as Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were also running with discounts. During this sale, it offered a $10 coupon on the first purchase of a game that would give you another coupon for the same amount if you made the purchase.

Epic Games has now extended the sale until 7 January 2020, calling it the 'Encore Week Sale'. Although the list of games on sale has been reduced, some of the biggest titles are still present. If you managed to buy a game during the previous week’s sale, you probably have a $10 coupon lying in your inventory to redeem for your next purchase.

Here’s the list of games currently going for discounted prices in Epic’s Encore Week Sale:

Borderlands 3 - $29.24 (approx. Rs 2,100)

World War Z - $14.99 (approx. Rs 1,100)

Metro Exodus - $6.99 (approx. Rs 500)

The Outer Worlds - $33.74 (approx. Rs 2,400)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 (approx. Rs 2,600)

Control - $15.40 (approx. Rs 1,100)

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $14.99 (approx. Rs 1,100)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.08 (approx. Rs 1,400)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $16.79 (approx. Rs 1,200)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $8.24 (approx. Rs 600)

The Sinking City - $13.79 (approx. Rs 1,000)

Outward - $15.99 (approx. Rs 1,100)

Rune II - $8.24 (approx. Rs 600)

Afterparty - $6.39 (approx. Rs 500)

Metro: Last Light Redux - $2.24 (approx. Rs 160)

Superliminal - $6.39 (approx. Rs 500)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $9.49 (approx. Rs 700)

Close to the Sun - $5.99 (approx. Rs 400)

Slime Rancher - $3.19 (approx. Rs 230)

Do note, the $10 coupon is only applicable on games priced at $14.99 or above.

