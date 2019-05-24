Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile's Battle Royale mode specifics revealed by Activision

PUBG Mobile players will find the battle royale mode in Call of Duty Mobile easier to adjust with.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 14:26:27 IST

After offering a sneak peek into Call of Duty Mobile's multiplayer team modes, Activision's now finally unveiled in-depth details of what the mobile title's battle royale mode will offer.

From what's been revealed in a blog post so far, CoD Mobile's Battle Royale is very similar to PUBG Mobile, but in a way which is more relatable to Call of Duty Blackout.

Activision editorial manager, David Hodgson, in the post claims Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode is a standalone experience even though some Blackout players may find familiarities.

Call of Duty: Mobiles Battle Royale mode specifics revealed by Activision

A 100-player battle royale mode will be included in Call of Duty: Mobile. Image: Activison

Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale mode: Is it different from PUBG Mobile?

Since this is a Battle Royale mode, the fundamentals and objectives here are the same as PUBG Mobile or Fortnite. Each match will feature 100 players in a match, with options for single, duos, or four-person teams.

The loadout screen for Call of Duty: Mobile, battle royale mode. Image: Activision

The loadout screen for Call of Duty: Mobile, battle royale mode. Image: Activision

The mode features similar rules to PUBG Mobile with cues from Call of Duty Blackout — the CoD franchise's own battle royale mode for PC gamers.

One such cue inspired by Blackout appears to be dog tag retrieval, which allows you a respawn a friend once you've retrieved the tag. This appears to be the main difference between Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile when it comes to rules of the mode itself. Everything else appears to be the exact same.

The game can be played in either a third or first-person perspective, which you decide on before the match begins.

Before you hop into a match, you get to pick from a variety of Loadout elements, such as the choice of your Class, camos, and skins. You also have a PUBG-inspired spawn-island like deployment zone lobby. After all, Activision's joined hands with Tencent to make this game.

Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale mode: So what's new?

What's different with this battle royale mode is the inclusion of classes. Players can select between six different classes, with different set special of abilities. This will be making a huge difference in the game since teams/ players will be able to strategise against opponents based on which class suits them best.

The game can be played in either a third or first-person perspective, which you decide on before the match begins. Image: Activision

The game can be played in either a third or first-person perspective, which you decide on before the match begins. Image: Activision

Here's a look at the different classes one can choose from:

Defender — Can place a deformable Transform Shield for protection and has a higher defense against different kinds of damage with the exception of bullets.

Mechanic — Has an EMP Drone to interfere with the opponents' electric equipment. Also has the augmented sight to see vehicles, hostile traps and other equipment.

Scout — Uses a Sensor Dart that can see enemy positions within the vicinity and can see other players' footprints.

Clown — A class with a really unique ability to call on zombies to attack other players. Also equipped with a Toy Bomb to distract enemies.

Medic — Uses a Medical Station to heal a player and allies. Can also heal quicker and revive teammates faster.

Ninja — Equipped with a Grapple Gun, this class can climb up buildings or move across areas quickly and silently.

Call of Duty: Mobile is in a close beta testing phase and will be released later this year on iOS and Android.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Call of Duty

Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed

May 17, 2019
Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed
PUBG mobile crosses 100 million monthly active users; announces Royal Pass Season 7

PUBG Mobile

PUBG mobile crosses 100 million monthly active users; announces Royal Pass Season 7

May 17, 2019
PUBG Mobile gets new 'Gameplay Management' feature to promote 'healthy gaming' habits

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile gets new 'Gameplay Management' feature to promote 'healthy gaming' habits

May 15, 2019
PUBG Mobile doubled the revenues of Tencent in mobile games outside China

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile doubled the revenues of Tencent in mobile games outside China

May 24, 2019
PUBG Mobile version 0.12.5 update with Season 7 Royale Pass could go live on 17 May

PUBG

PUBG Mobile version 0.12.5 update with Season 7 Royale Pass could go live on 17 May

May 16, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Regional semi-finals for Spring Split starts today

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Regional semi-finals for Spring Split starts today

May 10, 2019

science

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

May 24, 2019
INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019