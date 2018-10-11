One of the longest-running gaming franchises around, Call of Duty will be launching its next instalment in the series, Black Ops IIII, on 12 October. The game is set to feature a Battle Royale mode called as Call of Duty: Blackout, and there will also be no single player mode in the game. This is, in fact, the first time that Call of Duty will not have a single player campaign.

For those who have purchased physical copies of the game on any platform, a massive 50 GB Day One patch needs to be downloaded before starting the game. In other words, there was literally no point in buying the physical copy of the game. This patch is quite likely going to be made available at midnight on launch day. Those who have purchased digital copies of the game should be able to preload the game now and start playing it as soon as the servers go live in your timezone.

The following is a timetable for the Black Ops IIII launch:

Los Angeles – 9 pm PT, October 11

Denver, CO - 10 pm MT, October 11

Chicago, IL - 11 pm CT, October 11

New York – 12 am ET, October 12

UK – 5 am BST, October 12

Sao Paulo – 1 am BRT, October 12

Stockholm – 6 am CEST, October 12

Berlin – 6 am CEST, October 12

Moscow – 7 am MSK, October 12

Delhi — 9.30 am IST, October 12

Singapore – 12 pm SGT, October 12

Seoul – 1 pm KST, October 12

Sydney – 3 pm AEST, October 12

PC players have been able to pre-load Call of Duty: Blackout since 9 October which is not the case for PS4 or Xbox users. However, PS4 players have been accessing future content for the last seven days. In any case, if it is only Blackout that you want to play, then you can do that as soon as the download hits 30 percent on both the PS4 and Xbox One.

While the game size is 55 GB in total, console players will have to keep at least 112 GB free for keeping the console install files. Once the installation is complete, you can have the extra space back.

Treyarch has also announced that Zombie easter eggs won't be going live until 10.00 pm PT on 12 October. The developer also announced that Call of Duty: Blackout will have the frame rate locked to 120 fps for PC and 60 fps for both consoles initially. Zombie and other multiplayer modes will have no cap on the frame rate.