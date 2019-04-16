Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
AMD’s next generation of Navi graphics cards might be launched at E3 in June

The Navi GPU architecture will be the successor of the previous Vega architecture.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 09:29:14 IST

It’s been a long time since AMD’s upcoming Navi lineup of graphics cards were announced. However, it might soon be revealed in the next couple of months.

While AMD is set to release the next generation of the Zen architecture – Zen 2 – at Computex 2019, it will also share some details about the Navi lineup at the trade show. According to Tweaktown, AMD is going to do a full reveal at E3 2019. This year’s E3 is scheduled just a few weeks after Computex 2019, between 12-14 June.

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, holds up the Radeon VII, a 7 nm gaming graphics card during a keynote address at the 2019 CES. Image: Reuters

The Navi lineup is rumoured to have a way better GPU architecture compared to the previous Vega architecture and also deliver better performance, as reported by Tweaktown. Launching the new lineup at one of the biggest gaming conferences in the world makes complete sense. It’s also been known for a while that the next generation of gaming consoles from PlayStation and Xbox are going to be powered by Navi graphics. E3 2019 automatically becomes the best stage to reveal the capabilities of this new graphics architecture.

Next year, the consumer graphics card industry is going to see a lot of activity after Intel joins the party with its Xe graphics architecture. NVIDIA will also be coming out with its new Ampere architecture in the same year. Navi 10 will be coming out this year and by next year, we’ll see its successor Navi 20 entering the market.

So brace yourselves folks, we are about to have a crazy year for GPU in 2020. For now, keep a lookout for Computex 2019 and E3 2019 for all things AMD.

