tech2 News Staff

Upcoming gaming consoles including Sony’s next-gen PlayStation and Xbox’s Project Scarlett are both going to be powered by AMD’s hardware. While Sony announced it through interviews, Microsoft officially announced the use of AMD products including a custom Zen2 CPU and Navi graphics in its next console at its Xbox E3 2019 presentation.

However, AMD isn’t quite done yet and it’s hosting its own special E3 event to announce the “next generation of AMD gaming products”. The company says that it will reveal details about its products and technologies that will “power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come”. The event will be hosted by the creator of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley. AMD says that “leading game developers” are going to provide exclusive looks into a few popular game titles that are releasing this year.

AMD Next Horizon Gaming: When and where to watch

The keynote is scheduled on Tuesday, 11 June at 3.30 am IST. AMD is going to livestream the keynote on its YouTube channel and its Facebook page. Interested viewers will be able to join in from their desktop, laptop or mobile devices using the appropriate apps.

AMD Next Horizon Gaming: What to expect

Although official announcements around its partnerships with Sony and Microsoft have already been revealed, AMD is probably going to reiterate and may reveal something more about Zen2 and Navi being used in the next-generation of gaming consoles. It also mentioned "cloud" and we already know that Google Stadia is powered by custom AMD graphics for Google's data centres. Hence, we may see some details about Stadia as well.

At Computex 2019, AMD revealed the third generation of its Ryzen desktop CPUs. It showcased three models from the line-up including the eight-core Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 3800X and the flagship of the lineup — the Ryzen 9 3900X. The Ryzen 9 series is new to this segment and it comes with 12 cores and 24 threads.

The company also gave a sneak peek into its new ‘Navi’ GPU that is based on the new RDNA or Ryzen DNA graphics architecture. All the GPUs will be announced under the RX 5000 series and it showcased the Radeon RX 5700 that will be going head-to-head with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. It was able to perform better than the competition by 10 percent on average. We may get to see some new GPU models from the lineup.

Since AMD has invited game developers to present at the keynote, we may see some AMD-powered game titles do some number crunching in the form of frame rates on upcoming AMD hardware. This can be the first time that AMD showcases real-world gaming performance of its latest products before they come out.

