Realme Black Friday sale to kick off on 29 November: Best deals and offers

Recently launched Realme 5s will go on its first sale during the Realme Black Friday sale.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 15:35:51 IST

Realme has announced that the company will host its Black Friday sale in India starting at midnight on 29 November. The sale will be held on Flipkart as well as on the company website.

As per Realme's website, the company will offer a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 500 on purchases made via HDFC Bank Debit cards. Realme has recently launched two new smartphones in India — Realme X2 Pro (Review) and Realme 5s. The former has already gone on sale in India earlier this week and will also be available for purchase on 29 November at 12 am.

Realme Black Friday sale to kick off on 29 November: Best deals and offers

Realme 5s will go on its first sale during the Realme Black Friday sale.

Realme 5S, on the other hand, will go on its first sale on both Flipkart and Realme website during the Realme Black Friday sale at 12 pm.

The company teaser also reveals that buyers can get coupons to get discounts on smartphones like there is a Rs 1,000 coupon on the purchase of Realme 5 Pro (Review)It was launched a few months back at a starting price of Rs 13,999. There is one more coupon of Rs 500 on Realme 3i, Realme C2 (Review) and Realme 3 (Review).

As of now the prices of the smartphones in the preview are the same as their launch prices but it is possible that the company might give discounts during the sale.

During this sale season, Xiaomi is also hosting a Mi Super sale till 28 November and after that, from 29 November to 2 December, the company will also kick off its Black Friday sale.

Amazon Fab Phones fest is also ongoing right now and during this sale, smartphones like iPhone XR (Review), Samsung Galaxy M30, Oppo A5 2020 are available on discount.

OnePlus is also celebrating its five-year anniversary on Amazon by giving discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) till 2 December.

