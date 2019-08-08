tech2 News Staff

On 7 August, Vivo announced the new S-series in India. Vivo S1 is the first smartphone under the series to be launched in the market. Vivo S1, however, has already been launched in China and Indonesia. In India, Vivo announced the Vivo S1 in three RAM and storage variants, one with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the third with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. While the availability of the 6 GB RAM models has not been announced yet, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase starting today (8 August).

Vivo S1 price, availability, and launch offers

Vivo S1's 4 GB RAM and 128 storage model will go on sale both online and offline from 8 August. Online, it will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart, and offline you can purchase it from Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The prices of the different variants are as follows:

Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

It will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour option.

As for launch offers, on purchase of the Vivo S1, you can get 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions. There are also benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Jio, Paytm cashback when using Paytm in shops, and additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Going by Vivo's past history, the Indonesian models generally remain unchanged for the Indian markets as well. The case remains the same for the Vivo S1 as well.

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.