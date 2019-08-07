Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo S1 with triple cameras launched in India from Rs 17,990; to go on sale on 8 August

Vivo S1 contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2019 17:59:00 IST

Vivo S1 was launched in India today with a starting price of Rs 17,990 and will go on sale from 8 August.

The Chinese smartphone maker had opened the pre-orders for the triple camera sporting Vivo S1 earlier this week on a down-payment of Rs 2,000 in offline retail stores.

Vivo S1 with triple cameras launched in India from Rs 17,990; to go on sale on 8 August

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 Price and availability

The Vivo S1 (4 GB RAM + 128 storage) will go on sale both online and offline from 8 August. The prices of the different variants are as follows:

  • Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990
  • Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990
  • Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

The launch date for the 6 GB RAM variants hasn't been confirmed yet.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Going by Vivo's past history, the Indonesian models generally remain unchanged for the Indian markets as well. The case remains the same for the Vivo S1 as well.

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs others: A mid-ranger face-off

Aug 07, 2019
Vivo S1 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs others: A mid-ranger face-off
Vivo S1 pre-orders begin at offline stores, launch and sale scheduled for 7 August

vivo S1

Vivo S1 pre-orders begin at offline stores, launch and sale scheduled for 7 August

Aug 04, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019