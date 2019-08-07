tech2 News Staff

Vivo S1 was launched in India today with a starting price of Rs 17,990 and will go on sale from 8 August.

The Chinese smartphone maker had opened the pre-orders for the triple camera sporting Vivo S1 earlier this week on a down-payment of Rs 2,000 in offline retail stores.

Vivo S1 Price and availability

The Vivo S1 (4 GB RAM + 128 storage) will go on sale both online and offline from 8 August. The prices of the different variants are as follows:

Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

The launch date for the 6 GB RAM variants hasn't been confirmed yet.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Going by Vivo's past history, the Indonesian models generally remain unchanged for the Indian markets as well. The case remains the same for the Vivo S1 as well.

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.