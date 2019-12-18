Wednesday, December 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Vivo Christmas Carnival sale: Best deals on Vivo U10, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and more

Vivo Z1X is selling at a starting price of Rs 15,990, after a discount of RS 1,000.


tech2 News StaffDec 18, 2019 15:15:46 IST

Vivo is hosting a three-day Christmas sale starting today. The Vivo Christmas Carnival sale will be live till 20 December. A few smartphones including Vivo U10 and Vivo Z1 Pro are getting a price drop during the sale.

You will also get a five percent discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards on the purchase of the Vivo V17 (First impressions, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro (Review), Vivo S1 and Vivo Y19.

Vivo Christmas Carnival sale: Best deals on Vivo U10, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and more

Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Omkar Godambe

Vivo U10

You will get a discount of Rs 500, on Vivo U10 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. It is now selling at Rs 8,490, down from Rs 8,990. The 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 8,990. It was launched at a price of Rs 9,990 back in September this year.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo launched the Z1 Pro (Review) back in July this year at a starting price of Rs 14,990. During the ongoing Vivo sale, Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, down by Rs 2,000. The variant with 6 GB RAM will cost you Rs 13,990, down by Rs 3,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990.

Vivo Z1X

During this ongoing sale, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant of the Vivo Z1X (First impressions) is selling at Rs 15,990, down by Rs 1,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,990, down from Rs 18,990.

vivo-z1-x-camera (2)

Vivo Z1X.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990

Dec 17, 2019
Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990
Vivo V17 first impressions: Pricey, gorgeous, and a potentially promising camera

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 first impressions: Pricey, gorgeous, and a potentially promising camera

Dec 10, 2019
Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's when and where to watch it live

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's when and where to watch it live

Dec 09, 2019
Vivo V17 launched in India at Rs 22,990; sports hole-punch display, 48 MP camera

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 launched in India at Rs 22,990; sports hole-punch display, 48 MP camera

Dec 09, 2019
OnePlus six year anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro going for Rs 39,999; OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 34,999

OnePlus

OnePlus six year anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro going for Rs 39,999; OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 34,999

Dec 06, 2019
Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 get a temporary price drop of up to Rs 1,500

Oppo

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 get a temporary price drop of up to Rs 1,500

Dec 04, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019