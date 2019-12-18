tech2 News Staff

Vivo is hosting a three-day Christmas sale starting today. The Vivo Christmas Carnival sale will be live till 20 December. A few smartphones including Vivo U10 and Vivo Z1 Pro are getting a price drop during the sale.

You will also get a five percent discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards on the purchase of the Vivo V17 (First impressions, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro (Review), Vivo S1 and Vivo Y19.

Vivo U10

You will get a discount of Rs 500, on Vivo U10 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. It is now selling at Rs 8,490, down from Rs 8,990. The 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 8,990. It was launched at a price of Rs 9,990 back in September this year.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo launched the Z1 Pro (Review) back in July this year at a starting price of Rs 14,990. During the ongoing Vivo sale, Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, down by Rs 2,000. The variant with 6 GB RAM will cost you Rs 13,990, down by Rs 3,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990.



Vivo Z1X

During this ongoing sale, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant of the Vivo Z1X (First impressions) is selling at Rs 15,990, down by Rs 1,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,990, down from Rs 18,990.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.



