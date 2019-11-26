Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

The Realme X2 Pro houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 11:47:20 IST

Realme X2 Pro (Review) was launched recently in India along with Realme 5s. The highlight of the Realme X2 Pro is its quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. On the other hand, Realme 5s is a successor to the Realme 5 Pro (Review) and is equipped with a quad-camera setup that has a 48 MP primary sensor.

It will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Realme's website and Flipkart.

Realme X2 Pro pricing, sale offers

Realme X2 Pro has an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999. It is available in Neptune Blue and Lunar White colour options.

Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

There's also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition (Red Brick and Concrete variants) with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 34,999. These will be available for purchase some time near Christmas next month.

As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a card-less credit option with 3-6 months no-cost EMI benefit. Other than this, you can also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC Credit Card and five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The company is also offering an option for customers that they can return the Realme X2 Pro within 7 days of trial. It will only be given to the first 1,000 buyers (online stores only).

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90 Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50 W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

