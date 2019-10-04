Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno 2F with 48 MP camera is now available for purchase on Amazon at Rs 25,990

Oppo Reno 2F is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 11:23:42 IST

Oppo debuted its Reno 2 series that includes Reno 2, Reno 2F and Reno 2Z in India last month.

The highlight of this smartphone series is its pop up selfie camera (with the Reno 2 having a shark fin popup camera) and quad-camera setup at the back. The three smartphones also have common design, 4,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5 mm jack.

Reno 2 and Reno 2Z are already on sale in India and now the Reno 2F is also available for purchase on Amazon.

(Also read: OnePlus 7T VS ROG Phone 2 VS Asus 6z Vs Oppo Reno 2z: A new budget flagship arrives)

Oppo Reno 2F pricing, sale offers

Oppo Reno 2F comes in only one variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 25,990. In terms of colours, it is available in Sky white and Lake Green colour variants.

Oppo Reno 2F with 48 MP camera is now available for purchase on Amazon at Rs 25,990

Oppo Reno 2F comes witha 16 MP selfie shooter on the front.

Amazon is providing a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the SBI Credit and Debit cards. You can also get up to Rs 13,000 off on this handset in the exchange offer.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera)

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 5th generation Gorilla Glass for protection on front and back. It is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. It uses Samsung's GM1 sensor and sports the Ultra Mode 2,0. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera that comes with an AI beauty mode.

Reno 2F houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging.

