Monday, September 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Moto E6s to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm: Launch offers, pricing

Moto E6s comes in two colour variants — Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry — and offers 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 10:02:09 IST

Motorola unveiled its Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 this month; Moto E6s is the Indian version of the same device. Moto E6s was launched in India last week and today the smartphone is going on its first sale on Flipkart. The highlight of the device is that it offers 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Moto E6s comes with Android One UI and it is the only smartphone to feature that in the 10k segment. The smartphone comes in just one storage variant priced at Rs 7,999.

(Also read: Moto E6s first impressions: Pricing and Android One are very attractive)

Moto E6s to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm: Launch offers, pricing

Moto E6s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and offers 3,000 mAh battery.

Moto E6s pricing, sale offers

Moto E6s is available in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,999 — two colour options — Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry.

As for sale offers, Motorola is offering Rs 2,200 cashback to the Reliance Jio users.

Moto E6s specifications

Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Moto E6s runs Android 9 Pie and is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery.

For optics, Moto E6s features a dual rear camera, which uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Moto E6s

Moto E6s launched in India at Rs 7,999, Motorola TV priced starting Rs 13,999

Sep 16, 2019
Moto E6s launched in India at Rs 7,999, Motorola TV priced starting Rs 13,999
Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 September

Moto Smart TV

Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 September

Sep 12, 2019
Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Moto e6s

Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Sep 16, 2019
Moto E6s first impressions: Pricing and Android One are very attractive

Moto E6s

Moto E6s first impressions: Pricing and Android One are very attractive

Sep 17, 2019
Moto E6s, Motorola TV launch highlights: Motorola TV announced starting at Rs 13,999, Moto E6s priced at Rs 7,999

Moto E6s

Moto E6s, Motorola TV launch highlights: Motorola TV announced starting at Rs 13,999, Moto E6s priced at Rs 7,999

Sep 16, 2019
Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Sep 13, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019