tech2 News Staff

Motorola unveiled its Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 this month; Moto E6s is the Indian version of the same device. Moto E6s was launched in India last week and today the smartphone is going on its first sale on Flipkart. The highlight of the device is that it offers 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Moto E6s comes with Android One UI and it is the only smartphone to feature that in the 10k segment. The smartphone comes in just one storage variant priced at Rs 7,999.

(Also read: Moto E6s first impressions: Pricing and Android One are very attractive)

Get heavy Jio offers with upto ₹2,200 cashback, other coupons and exclusive vouchers on the all-new #motoE6s. #AbNoCompromise Sale begins 23rd Sep. Register now on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/LQPiRGZjqb — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 16, 2019

Moto E6s pricing, sale offers

Moto E6s is available in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,999 — two colour options — Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry.

As for sale offers, Motorola is offering Rs 2,200 cashback to the Reliance Jio users.

Moto E6s specifications

Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Moto E6s runs Android 9 Pie and is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery.

For optics, Moto E6s features a dual rear camera, which uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost