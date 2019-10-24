Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Huge discounts on Google Home, Nest Hub and more

During this Flipkart sale, Google Home Mini is getting a discount of Rs 2,200 on its launch price.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 13:57:27 IST

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the company is giving massive discounts and deals on smartphones, electronics, gadgets and more. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount for buyers purchasing via SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also being held at the same time as the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart is also selling Google devices like Google Home, Home Mini and others on heavy discounts.

Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub was launched this year in India at a price of Rs 9,999.This device is currently selling at a price of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart, getting a discount of Rs 1,000.

The Google Nest Hub comes with a 7-inch touchscreen panel.

With the Google Nest Hub you will be able to do things like getting weather, traffic and other relevant updates, even Google Maps; and a variety of Google Assistant tasks on the display alongside the verbal feedback.

Google Home

The Google Home smart speakers are selling at a discount of Rs 3,000 on its launch price. The smart speaker was previously launched at a price point of Rs 9,999 and is now selling at Rs 6,999.

Image: Reuters

Google Home comes with two microphones, placed on the sloping top. Image: Reuters

Google Home Mini

This smart speaker was launched in April last year at a price of Rs 4,999. During this Flipkart sale, the Google Home Mini is selling at Rs 2,799. It is getting a discount of Rs 2,200.

Google-Home-Apple-Music-1280

The Google Home Mini is a compact version of the Google Home and can be considered as a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot.

It comes in three colour variants — Chalk, Charcoal and Coral.

