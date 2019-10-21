Monday, October 21, 2019Back to
Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, iPhone 8, Realme 3 Pro and more

During the sale, shoppers will get a 10 percent discount for those shopping via SBI Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 14:48:46 IST

The Flipkart's Diwali sale is back and it will end on 25 October. During the sale, shoppers will get a 10 percent discount for those shopping via SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale has also kicked off today itself and it will also last till 25 October,

Here are the best deals on smartphones that are available during this Flipkart sale.

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. As per Flipkart, the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 6,000 on its original price. You can buy the higher 6 GB RAM at a price of Rs 11,999 during the sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, iPhone 8, Realme 3 Pro and more

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset.

It is available in three colour variants — Lightning Purple, Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue.

iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 (First impressions) is priced at Rs 26,999 for its 32 GB storage variant. The iPhone is selling at a discount of Rs 2,901.

The iPhone 7 comes with a screen size of 4.7-inch with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution.

iPhone 7 comes in black, rose gold, gold and silver colour variants.

Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 3,000 and is priced at Rs 8,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999 during the sale. The smartphone comes in Ruby Red, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Astro White colour options.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ tall display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with a dot-notch on the top.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is priced at Rs 24,999 for its base variant of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This Redmi flagship smartphone is selling at a discount of Rs 4,000. The higher storage variant of Rs 256 GB internal storage is selling at a price of Rs 30,999.

The smartphone comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Peral White colour variants.

Black Shark 2

The gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 39,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant. The lower storage variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 29,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Shadow Black and Frozen Silver.

iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone (Review) will cost you Rs 35,999 for its 64 GB internal storage variant. The higher storage variant of 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73, 490. It is available in gold, space grey and silver colour variants.

Compared to the 6s Plus, the 8’s camera captures images that are sharper and more detailed than before.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,990 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, after getting a discount of Rs 3,000. The higher storage variant of 6 GB RAM is priced at Rs 15,990.
The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Sonic Blue and Sonic Black.

