Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special sale 2019: Deals on Redmi 7, iPhone XR, more

During the Amazon sale, you can get 10 percent off up to Rs 2,000 on Axis and Citi Bank debit and Credit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 09:14:00 IST

Amazon's Diwali sale — Great Indian Festival Diwali special — has officially kicked off today. The ongoing sale will end on 25 October. Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 2,000 on Citi Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. This sale is being held on the same dates as the Flipkart Big Diwali sale (21 October- 25 October).

Here are the best deals on Amazon India on smartphones that you will not want to miss.

Redmi 7

This affordable Xiaomi smartphone — Redmi 7 (Review) is currently selling at Rs 6,999 (2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), after getting a discount of Rs 3,000 on its original price. The higher variant of 3 GB RAM +32 GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special sale 2019: Deals on Redmi 7, iPhone XR, more

Redmi 7 is powered by t Snapdragon 632 chipset.

Under the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 7,550 off on this device. It is available in Lunar Red, Eclipse Black and Comet Blue colour variants.

iPhone XR

During the ongoing Amazon sale, iPhone XR (Review) 128 GB internal storage variant is selling at Rs 49,900. The lower variant of 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 44,900 and the 256 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 59,900.

You can also get up to Rs 10,200 off on this device under the exchange offer. The iPhone XR is available in white, black, blue, red, coral and yellow.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Galaxy M40 (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 2,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal variant is priced at Rs 17,999. Under exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 11, 900 off on this smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset and packs with 3,500 mAh battery.

Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A is currently priced at Rs 4,999 for its 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. Buyers can get up to Rs 4,700 off on this device under the exchange offer.

The smartphone is available in black, blue, rose gold and gold colour variants.

iPhone 6s

During this ongoing Amazon sale, the Apple iPhone 6s is selling at Rs 23,999 for its 32 GB storage variant. Under the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs8,550 off on this device.

The iPhone 6s is available in four colour variants — Space Grey, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold colour variant.

