Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, during the sale.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 15:46:08 IST

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live and it will go on till 5 December. The company is also giving an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards.

Here are a few best deals on smartphones that you can get during this ongoing sale.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo launched the Z1 Pro (Review) back in July this year at a starting price of Rs 14,990. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, down by Rs 2,000. The variant with 6 GB RAM will cost you Rs 13,990, down by Rs 3,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro.

In terms of colour variants, the handset is available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour.

Realme 5 Pro

During this Flipkart sale, Realme 5 Pro (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The smartphone has three storage variants: the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, down from 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999, down by Rs 1,000. The highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,000.

(Also read: Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro receive a permanent price drop of up to Rs 4,000)

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

Moto E6s

Moto E6s (Review) was launched in just one storage variant at Rs 7,999. This 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs 7,499, down by Rs 500.

Moto E6s.

Moto E6s.

The smartphone is available in Mirror Grey and Cranberry Red colour variants.

Realme c2

Realme C2 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The base variant has not got any discount during the sale and it will still cost you Rs 5,999. The higher storage variant of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is selling at a price point of  Rs 6,999, down by Rs 1,000.

Realme C2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Realme C2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The smartphone is available in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) is selling at a discount of up to Rs 2,000. The base storage variant of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 10,999, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999, down from 13,999. The highest storage variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.

