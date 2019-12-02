Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro receive a permanent price drop of up to Rs 4,000

Vivo V15 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 19,990, after getting a discount of Rs 4,000.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 13:58:14 IST

Vivo launched the Vivo S1 in India back in August this year at a starting price of Rs 17,990. Now, just months later, as per the company's website, all three variants of the phone are getting a price cut of up to Rs 2,000.

Another phone, the Vivo V15 Pro, is also getting a price drop. The base storage variant (6 GB RAM + 128 GB) of the smartphone was launched at Rs 28,990 and is now selling at Rs 19,990. Here are all the details:

Vivo S1 new prices

The Vivo S1's base variant (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) is now selling at a price of Rs 15,990after a price drop of Rs 2,000 on the launch price (Rs 17,990). The other two storage variants — 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB – are now both priced at Rs 17,990. These two variants have got a price drop of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro receive a permanent price drop of up to Rs 4,000

Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo V15 Pro new prices

In the case of Vivo V15 Pro, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 28,990. Its prices have been slashed twice since its launch. The first price cut was in May this year for Rs 2,000, followed by a Rs 3,000 price cut in August, which brought its price down to Rs 23,990. Now, the Vivo V15 Pro has received another price drop of Rs 4,000 for both its variants, bringing the base variant's price down to Rs 19,990 and the higher storage variant down to Rs 26,990.

Both the smartphones are currently available with the refreshed prices on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as vivo.com.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system that has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, and features

Vivo V15 Pro (Review) comes with a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display, runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.0, and Snapdragon 675 chipset. Fuelling the phone is a 3,700 mAh battery. It is available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants.

For optics too, the new RAM variant sports the same 32 MP pop-up front camera, and 48 MP + 8 MP (AI-enabled Super Wide-Angle camera) + 5 MP (depth camera) triple rear camera setup. It also comes with an AI Super Night Mode.

 

