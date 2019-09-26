tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin from 29 September and will go on till 4 October. During the sale, buyers can get massive discounts on smartphones, smart wearables, TVs, laptops and more.

During the sale, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards.

As per the company CEO India, Karan Bedi, the brand will give big discounts and offers on Blaupunkt TVs during the sale. The Blaupunkt TVs will start selling at just Rs 5,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The lineup that will be available for purchase during the Flipkart sale includes 4K Palladium Series, UHD Smart TVs to Gen Z series and QLED TVs.

Other than this Flipkart sale will also include several flash sales, rush hour discounts, discounts of up to 90 percent on electronics and accessories. The Flipkart sale is clashing with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September-4 October) and Diwali with Mi sale(28 September- 4 October).