tech2 News Staff

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest has kicked off today (27 August) and will go on till 30 August. During the sale, Amazon India massive discounts on smartphones including Oppo K3, Samsung Galaxy M10, Redmi Y2, and more. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on HDFC Bank Credit cards and an additional discount of Rs 250 on HDFC Credit or Debit card EMI transactions.

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi's Redmi Y2(Review) was launched in India in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 12,999. The higher variant of this smartphone is now selling at Rs 7,999 during the Fab Phones Fest.

Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The phone runs Android 8.1 overlayed with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9.5.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device.

Redmi Y2 is available in three colour variants — Dark Grey, Elegant Gold and Rose Gold.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) was launched in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage was priced at Rs 17,990. During this ongoing sale, the base variant is selling at Rs 13,990 and the other at Rs 16,990, giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on both the variants.

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

The Galaxy M30 is available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

LG W30

LG W30 is available in one storage variant — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB that was originally priced at Rs 9,999. This smartphone is now selling at a starting price of Rs 8,999 in Platinum Grey colour variant. The Thunder Blue and Aurora Green colour variants are priced at Rs 9,499 and 9,999 respectively.



Talking about specs, this smartphone comes has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch which houses the front-facing camera on the device. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors. The device also has a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor.

Honor 9N

Another smartphone getting a price cut during this Amazon sale is Honor 9N (Review). It was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model (4 GB + 64 GB). Honor 9N is now available at a price of Rs 8,499 which is a discount of Rs 5,500.

Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and has nearly 79.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. In terms of software, the device's software EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 (Oreo).

The handset has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup perched at the rear horizontally and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front inside the notch. In terms of battery, the budget Android phone packs a decent 3,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM +64 GB variant. Launched in August last year, Mi A2 (Review) was priced at Rs 16,999. Its successor Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review) is also launched recently and is going on sale today at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and which will be powered by the Android One program. This means that the device will run stock Android out-of-the-box. It will be one of the first devices to get Android P later this year.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine".

Honor 20i

The Honor 20i (Review) smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant, along with Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The 4 GB + 128 GB variant will now be available at just Rs 12,999.

It features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. Fuelling the smartphone is a 3, 400mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM variant and the 6 GB variant was priced at Rs 17,999. During this ongoing amazon sale, the higher variant is selling at Rs 12,999.

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offer a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.