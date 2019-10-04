tech2 News Staff

Today(4 October) is the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. To recall, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on SBI Credit and Debit cards during this ongoing sale.

If you still want to grab a few gadgets during this sale, you might want to have a look at our top deals list. Here are the best deals on smartphones, audio gear and more on the last day of the sale.

Honor View 20

The smartphone is presently selling at a price point of Rs 23,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. As per the Amazon listing, Honor View 20(Review) is currently getting a discount of Rs 19,009 on its original price of Rs 42,999. Under the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 9,000 off on this device.

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Black and Blue colour variant.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

This Amazon exclusive Echo Dot(Review) was launched in India last year. It is now priced at Rs 2,299, getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on its original price. These smart speakers can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and Gaana apps.

It comes in black, grey and white colour variants.

Harman Kardon wireless speakers

Selling at a price of Rs 4,991, the Harman Traveller Portable Wireless Speakers are currently priced at Rs 4,999. The speakers pack with a 2,500 mAh battery and lets users make conference calls as well.

It is available in Silver and Black colour variants.

Mi Power Bank

The Mi 10,000 mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i was originally priced at Rs 1,199 and it is selling at a discount of Rs 400. During the ongoing Amazon sale, it is priced at Rs 799. It comes with 18 W fast charging support.

The power bank is available in three colour options — black, red and blue.

LG W30

This smartphone was launched in India in June this year. As per the Amazo website, it is presently getting a discount of Rs 3,000 and is now selling at a price of Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 B internal storage variant. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The W30 is available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green colours.