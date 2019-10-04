Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: From Echo Dot to Honor View 20, best deals of the day

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 16:07:16 IST

Today(4 October) is the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. To recall, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on SBI Credit and Debit cards during this ongoing sale.

If you still want to grab a few gadgets during this sale, you might want to have a look at our top deals list. Here are the best deals on smartphones, audio gear and more on the last day of the sale.

Honor View 20

The smartphone is presently selling at a price point of Rs 23,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. As per the Amazon listing, Honor View 20(Review)  is currently getting a discount of Rs 19,009 on its original price of Rs 42,999. Under the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 9,000 off on this device.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: From Echo Dot to Honor View 20, best deals of the day

Honor View 20 is powered by a HiSilicon-made Kirin 980 chipset.

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Black and Blue colour variant.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

This Amazon exclusive Echo Dot(Review) was launched in India last year. It is now priced at Rs 2,299, getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on its original price. These smart speakers can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and Gaana apps.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) comes with a cloth-covered speaker section and has four far-field microphones up top.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) comes with a cloth-covered speaker section and has four far-field microphones up top.

It comes in black, grey and white colour variants.

Harman Kardon wireless speakers

Selling at a price of Rs 4,991, the Harman Traveller Portable Wireless Speakers are currently priced at Rs 4,999. The speakers pack with a 2,500 mAh battery and lets users make conference calls as well. 

The speakers can lastup to 10 hours depending on the volume.

The speakers can lastup to 10 hours depending on the volume.

It is available in Silver and Black colour variants.

Mi Power Bank

The Mi 10,000 mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i was originally priced at Rs 1,199 and it is selling at a discount of Rs 400. During the ongoing Amazon sale, it is priced at Rs 799. It comes with 18 W fast charging support.

The powerbank was launched in India in August this year.

The powerbank was launched in India in August this year.

The power bank is available in three colour options — black, red and blue.

LG W30

This smartphone was launched in India in June this year. As per the Amazo website, it is presently getting a discount of Rs 3,000 and is now selling at a price of Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 B internal storage variant. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

LG W30 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor.

LG W30 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The W30 is available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green colours.

