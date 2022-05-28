Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces and extended a challenge to The Usos for their tag team title.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos, fresh from their tag team success last week, kicked the show off. They thanked Roman Reigns for allowing them the opportunity and the fans for their support over the past 12 years - since their debut.

The Usos celebrated their win from last week's SmackDown when they beat RK-Bro to become the undisputed tag team champions. The Usos then turn character to mock the crowd and Randy Orton for being injured, sitting at home, because of them.

That's when Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits to the crowd's pleasure. He comes out and declares that him and his partner challenge them to a match for the tag team titles. The Usos question who his partner is considering Rick Boogs is injured. Nakamura then reveals it is Riddle.

Nakamura and Riddle then rained blows on The Usos before the champions found room to flee. It remains to be seen what transpires of this challenge but given both Nakaumra and Riddle have ailing partners, a tag team title challenge is not too far fetched.

In the main event, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were joined by surprise teammate Drew McIntyre against Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. As chaos ensued, The SmackDown Warrior blasted Holland with the Claymore Kick. He then tagged in Woods, who finally got revenge by dropping the big elbow off the top rope for the win on Holland.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez ended in a No-Contest

Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Los Lotharios def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Sami Zayn attacks Kevin Owens on "The KO Show"

Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser def. Ricochet & Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Brawling Brutes

