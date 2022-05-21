WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos crowned undisputed Tag Team champions with help from Roman Reigns
WWE SmackDown: On WWE's blue brand, The Usos beat RK-Bro to become undisputed Tag Team title holders.
WWE SmackDown: In what was a long-time coming, WWE Tag Team titles unification fight happened between The Usos and RK-Bro. It was due to take place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash but it finally happened. A week ago, the date was set.
And when it finally happened, it delivered. Albeit the storyline was predictable. At the start of the show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Roman Reigns and special counsel Paul Heyman made clear that if The Usos were to lose, they would not be welcome anymore. "The only reason I have these expectations is because I love you," Reigns said before hugging his cousins.
If the stakes weren't high enough, the stipulation just took it up a notch.
In the clash, The Usos made history by beating RK-Bro to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions in a sensational match. Suffering from an apparent hip injury, Riddle was the weak link but Randy Orton rose to the occasion.
😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲@WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cbu8u1HI2V
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022
Just as Riddle went for a top-rope RKO, Reigns appeared from nowhere and assisted Jey in avoiding the move. Moments later, Uso grabbed the opportunity and launched himself from the top rope for the win and both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles.
Given how things transpired, it doesn't appear to be end of the story. Roman Reigns could go on to face one or both further down the line.
WWE SmackDown results:
Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn
Gunther def. Drew Gulak
Raquel Rodriguez def. Shotzi
Xavier Woods def. Butch
The Usos def. RK-Bro and became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Roman Reigns and the saga of WWE’s struggle to make stars
With AEW’s continued commercial ascent, Roman Reigns cutting down on his dates, the WWE could soon be facing its most turbulent creative times since the early 1990s.
WWE Raw Results: Controversy engulfs show after champions walk out over creative differences
WWE Raw: The show on 16 May was embroiled in controversy after Raw Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out over creative differences.
WWE SmackDown Results: RK-Bro face off with The Usos, date set for title match
WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro take on The Usos in a Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match on the next edition of SmackDown.