WWE SmackDown: On WWE's blue brand, The Usos beat RK-Bro to become undisputed Tag Team title holders.

WWE SmackDown: In what was a long-time coming, WWE Tag Team titles unification fight happened between The Usos and RK-Bro. It was due to take place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash but it finally happened. A week ago, the date was set.

And when it finally happened, it delivered. Albeit the storyline was predictable. At the start of the show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Roman Reigns and special counsel Paul Heyman made clear that if The Usos were to lose, they would not be welcome anymore. "The only reason I have these expectations is because I love you," Reigns said before hugging his cousins.

If the stakes weren't high enough, the stipulation just took it up a notch.

In the clash, The Usos made history by beating RK-Bro to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions in a sensational match. Suffering from an apparent hip injury, Riddle was the weak link but Randy Orton rose to the occasion.

Just as Riddle went for a top-rope RKO, Reigns appeared from nowhere and assisted Jey in avoiding the move. Moments later, Uso grabbed the opportunity and launched himself from the top rope for the win and both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles.

Given how things transpired, it doesn't appear to be end of the story. Roman Reigns could go on to face one or both further down the line.

WWE SmackDown results:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

Gunther def. Drew Gulak

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shotzi

Xavier Woods def. Butch

The Usos def. RK-Bro and became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

