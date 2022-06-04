Here's a recap of the results from the 3 June, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that took place in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE SmackDown Results: This week's edition of WWE SmackDown, which took place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, witnessed with a heated rematch featuring the Brawling Brutes against the New Day and Drew McIntyre.

The Brawling Brutes had claimed that last week's tag team match was unfair with McIntyre being revealed as the surprise opponent, and walked away with a victory in the end after Sheamus and Ridge Holland keeping McIntyre engaged outside the squared circle and Butch quickly pinning Xavier Woods for the three-count after delivering a Bitter End.

The Usos prevailed over the team of Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Riddle was mostly on his own after Japanese superstar Nakamura injured his leg on the steel steps and was later taken out by the twins.

The 'Original Bro' was putting up quite the brave display until he got distracted by Roman Reigns' entrance music that blared across the arena — and turned out to be a decoy. Sami Zayn was later revealed to be one hitting Reigns' music in the production truck, and this led to a brawl between him and Riddle.

Additionally, former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, accompanied by the seven-feet tall Dilsher Shanky, defeated Humberto. Shanky broke into an impromptu dance outside the ring, something that Mahal forbade him from doing, and ended up distracting Humberto, which ultimately worked in the Modern Day Maharaja's advantage.

Also among the winners on Friday was Natalya as she won the Six-Pack Challenge to earn a title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, emerging triumphant against the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler and Xia Li. Aliyah for one nearly didn't make it to the match after Shotzi had locked her in the locker room before the match, and was ultimately freed by security personnel.

WWE SmackDown Results:

The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day & Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal def. Humberto

Natalya won the Six-Pack Challenge to earn the right the challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Madcap Moss made a ferocious return and demanded a match with Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin def. Madcap Moss via disqualification

The Usos def. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

