WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro take on The Usos in a Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match on the next edition of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro had made clear on WWE Raw that they'd be making an appearance on the blue brand and they held firm on their promise. On WWE SmackDown, the Raw Tag Team Title holders came face-to-face with SmackDown's title holders, The Usos, to once again emphasise their desire to hold both belts.

They were originally slated to compete at WrestleMania Backlash, but the budding rivalry between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre converted the clash into a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. The Bloodline got the better of McIntyre and RK-Bro then but the newly formed trio highlighted they could push the limits.

With that out of the way, RK-Bro take on The Usos in a Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match on the next edition of SmackDown. Remains to be seen whether The Bloodline be leaving SmackDown next week with all the gold or can RK-Bro make those dreams go up in smoke?

In the women's title match, her first as a new champion, Ronda Rousey took on Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey pledged she was going to be a fighting champion and left the floor open to anyone to compete.

Looking to bank on the chance, Raquel Rodriguez emerged and showed that her impressive strength presented an incredible challenge. The newcomer nearly shocked Rousey and the WWE Universe with near falls after a vertical suplex and crushing kick.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet would recover and roll-up Rodriguez to avoid seeing gold slip out of her hands barely days after making Charlotte Flair say 'I Quit'.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Riddle def. Sami Zayn

Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez – SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Happy Corbin breaks Andre The Giant Battle Royal trophy over Madcap Moss

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Butch def. Kofi Kingston

The Usos and RK-Bro set date for Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match

