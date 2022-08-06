Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Whereas, Shayna Baszler became the number one contender for SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns addressed his impending championship clash against Drew Mclntyre at the latest SmackDown episode on Friday.

Mclntyre tried to interrupt the Bloodline. At that very moment, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made an appearance surprising everyone. After their unfamiliar theme song, while Scarlett stood on the entrance ramp, Kross attacked Mclntyre from the back.

Mclntyre will be aiming for the WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle. He won the right to challenge Reigns after beating Sheamus in an Irish Donnybrook match in the last SmackDown episode.

SmackDown ended with a close-up of Kross' doomsday clock ticking in the ring. The end of the show was as surprising as boring the entire episode was.

However, a few new championship contenders were decided on Friday night. Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Whereas, Shayna Baszler won the Gauntlet match and became the number one contender for SmackDown Women’s Championship.

SmackDown results and other interesting events:

The Bloodline rolled into the ring: After their successful title defences at the SummerSlam, the Bloodline was over the moon. Honorary Zayn wanted to talk to Reigns but was denied multiple times. When Zyan accused the Usos of giving him a run-around, Jey Uso asked him to leave them.

Ricochet def. Happy Corbin via pinfall. Pat McAfee had distracted Corbin to assist Ricochet.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall. He is now the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and will challenge Gunther next week.

Liv Morgan addresses the crowd for her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey. She received a mixed reaction from the audience. Sonya Deville interrupted her and vowed to take the title off Morgan.

Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Aliyah in a Guantlet match. She is now the number one contender for SmackDown Women’s Championship. She will face Morgan at the Clash at the Castle.

The Viking Raiders def. Tommy Gibson and Jim Mulkey via pinfall.

Kofi Kingston def. Erik via pinfall.

