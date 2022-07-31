SummerSlam 2022: Roman Reigns stands supreme over Brock Lesnar as Theory increased chaos in the main event
All the existing champions were able to defend their championship belts at the SummerSlam.
Roman Reigns continued his tenure as the undisputed champion after a chaotic main event at the SummerSlam at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville as he defeated Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match. The match saw everything including wild brawling, Lesnar using a tractor to raise the ring off the ground, and Theory’s attempt to cash in Money in the bank.
.@WWERomanReigns is FUMING!!!#RomanVsBrock #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/cXPowL9dyX
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
There were five title matches at the WWE PPV special SummerSlam. However, none of the belts changed hands as all the champions managed to snatch a victory, although controversially.
Even Roman Reigns was able to beat Lesnar with the help of the Uso brothers and Paul Heyman.
In another championship match, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.
Lynch went after Belair’s arm, but the defending champion was able to overcome her opponent after an intense fight.
Bobby Lashley defeated Theory using the Hurt Lock and forcing him to tap out. Theory tried to escape the match, but Lashley brought him back into the ring after throwing him into the ringside barricade twice.
Riddle and Seth Rollins also had a brawl after Riddle said that he didn’t care about his medical clearance and summoned Rollins out to the ringside. The two fought at the entryway and went to the ring where Rollins hit the stomp on Riddle.
WWE Hall of Famer @KidRock is here at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/qiToywPtSg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
SummerSlam results:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar (Last man standing match)
Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch
United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. The Street Profits
Smackdown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey
Logan Paul def. The Miz
The Mysterios def. The judgement Day
Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin
