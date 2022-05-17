Sports

WWE Raw Results: Controversy engulfs show after champions walk out over creative differences

WWE Raw: The show on 16 May was embroiled in controversy after Raw Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out over creative differences.

May 17, 2022
Image: WWE

WWE Raw Results: The show from Norfolk, Virginia was embroiled in controversy after WWE Raw Women's Tag Team champions Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out over creative differences with the officials. In an official statement, WWE said the duo walked out after putting their tag team championship belts on the desk and claimed they were not "respected enough as tag team champions".

Additionally, WWE stated Banks, Naomi had claimed they were "uncomfortable" with two of their opponents.

That decision left WWE officials scrambling for a new main event as both were due to take part in a six-woman tag match, also featuring Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, to find the next contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

WWE eventually settled on a contest between Lynch and Asuka. With Belair ringside, Lynch was distracted repeatedly. Later in the match, Lynch threw Asuka towards the champion before attempting to hit her with an umbrella. Asuka responded by spitting mist into Lynch's face, hitting a buzzsaw kick and picking a win with a pinfall.

Asuka is now in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's title match at the WWE Hell in a Cell (on 5 June).

In the only preview information ahead of the show, Bobby Lashley went head-to-head with Omos inside a steel cage. Lashley issued the challenge after MVP played a role in the Nigerian Giant beating him at WrestleMania Backlash.

MVP, Omos walked to the steel cage at the start of the show. MVP talked up the spectacle and claimed Omos was the future of the WWE. After a bit of talk, Lashley walked out to the arena too but opted to stay away from the cage.

Cedric Alexander ran down during Lashley's entrance and attacked The All Mighty. Seeing the opportunity, Omos joined in until a flurry of referees and officials ran down to break up the fight.

After the show returned from a commercial, both Lashley and Omos were in the ring for the Steel Cage match. Omos took control of the match early but Lashley's task was made tougher by repeated interferences by MVP and Alexander. Lashley got the chance to one up on Alexander by slamming him off the top of the cage.

Omos saw this chance and threw him through the cage wall. But with the cage broken, it allowed Lashley to get both feet on the ground and win by an escape!

WWE Raw Results:

Bobby Lashley def. Omos in a Steel Cage Match

Veer Mahan def. Mustafa Ali

Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

AJ Styles & Finn Balor def. Los Lotharios

Alexa Bliss def. Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes challenged Seth Rollins to a match inside Hell in a Cell

Ezekiel def. Chad Gable

Asuka def. Becky Lynch to become #1 contender to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

May 17, 2022

