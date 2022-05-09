WWE Backlash: In a pulsating event, The Bloodline once again emphasised they're a level above everyone by taking down RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

WWE Backlash: At WrestleMania Backlash, undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns alongside SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos triumphed over Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. Also, in a brutal contest, Ronda Rousey made Charlotte Flair say 'I Quit' to capture the SmackDown Women's title.

Rousey vs Flair was expected to be a savage affair and it did not disappoint. Laden with Kendo sticks, Rousey pummeled Flair around the ringside area before the battle moved among the WWE Universe.

Flair's submission attempt around the stair railings didn't get the desired response from Rousey. As The Opportunity looked to climb the top rope, Rousey locked in an armbar through the ropes. Flair held on as the duo went tumbling to the floor. A frustrated Flair smashed a chair across Rousey's back and planted a Natural Selection onto the chair before locking in the Figure-Eight. And yet, it wasn't enough.

As Flair set up the chair for another manoeuvre, she foolishly paused to wish Rousey a Happy Mother’s Day. Pissed off, The Baddest Woman on the Planet grabbed Flair’s arm through the chair and put her in an armbar to force her to scream “I Quit.”

In the marquee clash on the night, all six men -- Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Riddle -- came face-to-face before the opening bell. RK-Bro and McIntyre picked apart Jimmy Uso at the start of the clash before The Scottish Warrior called out Reigns for a one-on-one.

Not to be enticed, Jimmy tagged his cousin Jey into the ring. McIntyre maintained his composure by quickly smacking a boot across Jey, all while leering at Reigns.

After tagging in Riddle, The Usos quickly exchanged hands and delivered some cheap shots behind the referee's back. Riddle withstood the onslaught and brought McIntyre into the ring, at the same time as Reigns tagged himself in.

McIntyre dropped the undisputed WWE champion Reigns and his cousins with a flurry of neckbreakers. But as Jey tumbled to the floor, Reigns saw opportunity to fly in for the Superman Punch to bring momentum back.

A moment to gloat turned fatal for Reigns as he found himself thrashed by a Claymore. Instead of going for cover, McIntyre tagged in Orton who left Jimmy to waste in his typical style.

Thee Greatest Faction of All Time! I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because… It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. pic.twitter.com/E6wJOLKwYi — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 9, 2022

The Bloodline jumped in to help Jimmy Uso and it was going well until The Viper landed some ruthless RKOs. Chaos ensued from there as The Usos dropped McIntyre with a double Superkick before Riddle flattered Jey with a Floating Bro.

The trio of teams traded near-falls before action moved to outside the ring where Reigns dropped Orton with a Superman Punch and then sent McIntyre crashing through the announce table with a Urinagi. Riddle, the sole man left standing, flew through the ropes to take out Reigns.

After a flurry of kicks, Riddle caught Jey with an RKO but didn't spot the tag from Reigns, who plowed through Riddle with a Spear to earn a win.

WWE Backlash Results:

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Omos def. Bobby Lashley

Edge def. AJ Styles

Ronda Rousey makes Charlotte Flair say "I Quit" to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos) def. Drew McIntyre, RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle)

