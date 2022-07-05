In a continuing feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka, they faced off in an action-packed No Holds Barred match at WWE Raw.

On WWE Raw from San Diego, California, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred match as fall out continued from the Money in The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view even as things looked ahead to the next big event in SummerSlam.

A quick recap of what happened at MITB: Theory holds the briefcase to 'encash' the contract on the men's side while Liv Morgan didn't waste any time in making it count. She seized the opportunity to beat Ronda Rousey on the same night to clinch the SmackDown women's title.

Theory announced he would target Bobby Lashley for the United States Title at SummerSlam in a rematch.

On WWE Raw, Lynch took on Asuka in the main event as their feud continued and reached a point where a No Holds Barred match was required. Lynch made her intentions clear by setting up a table as soon as she got to the ring. In the match, they used tables, chairs, garbage cans, kendo sticks and anything else they could find to inflict punishment.

After a long fight, Big Time Becks put Asuka through the table with a Manhandle Slam from the middle rope.

Elsewhere, Bianca Belair joined forces with Morgan to beat Carmella and Natalya. Liv struck the Oblivion on Natalya to pick up the win.

WWE Raw Results:

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Judgment Day

AJ Styles def. The Miz

Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan def. Carmella & Natalya

Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def. The Alpha Academy & Austin Theory

Gunther def. R-Truth

Becky Lynch def. Asuka

