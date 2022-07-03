The night was especially memorable for Morgan, who not only got to the coveted briefcase but went on to cash in later that night after Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya in the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title match

The 13th annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States on Saturday with Theory and Liv Morgan winning the men and women's MITB events respectively.

The night was especially memorable for Morgan, not only got to the coveted briefcase ahead of Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch, but went on to cash in later that night after Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya in the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title match, pinning the former UFC star to win her first ever world title. The fact that her sister was also in attendance at the event in Sin City made the victory even sweeter.

The night didn't quite start off the way Theory would have liked as he ended up surrendering his WWE United States Championship title to Bobby Lashley after losing by submission. Theory though would end up being the surprise winner in the men's MITB event, besting the likes of Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Sheamus.

In the other matches that took place on Saturday evening, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to be crowned WWE Raw Women's Champion while The Usos defeated The Street Profits to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Here's are the results:

Women’s 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley def. Theory (c)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) def. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya; Liv Morgan cashes in to def. Ronda Rousey (c)

Men’s 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

